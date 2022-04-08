Cousin Earl comes to Houston Ballet's Nutcracker Market Spring

HOUSTON — Market dates/hours:
- April 8-10, 2022
- Friday, April 8 - 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Saturday, April 9 - 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Sunday, April 10 - 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Ticketing:
General Admission tickets are good for one-day admission only.
Tickets are $20 (cash or check only) at NRG ticket windows during Market days - ATMs available onsite.
Discount tickets available for $18 at Ticketmaster.com
Children ages 2 and under are free, all other persons are required to have a ticket
Early Bird Admission will not be available for this event
Health & Safety:
There are currently no COVID-related restrictions in place for the event.
There is a check-in area near the entry for strollers, carts, rolling bags and wagons as they are not permitted inside. Wheelchairs and walkers are permitted. Pets are not allowed.
For more information, visit nutcrackermarket.com
This content sponsored by Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market