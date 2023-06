The entire family can celebrate Native American culture at Coushatta Tribe's 26th Annual Powwow.

HOUSTON — Coushatta Tribe's 26th Annual Powwow is happening Friday, June 9th, and Saturday, June 10th, in Kinder, Louisiana. Gates open at 4p CST on Friday and at 9am CST on Saturday.

Admission is $8 per person, and kids ages six and under get in free.

To get your tickets, visit coushattapowwow.com or call 337-584-1545 for more information.