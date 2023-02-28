Country superstar and Conroe native Parker McCollum

Parker McCollum is headlining tonight's Houston Rodeo...he spoke with Deborah about his rising success

Example video title will go here for this video

We caught up with Parker McCollum as he was really starting to make waves and win awards in country music.

Since then he has become one of the premiere acts in the industry, and his current single, "Handle On You," in on Billboard's Top 10 Country charts.

Parker's home site is https://www.parkermccollum.com/ where you can find his music, videos, tour dates, merchandise and newsletter.

Parker will be the main stage act for today's opening show at Rodeo Houston at NRG Stadium. Tickets are still available!