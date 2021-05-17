Cool your home before summer hits with Sunset Glass Tinting

Make your home more comfortable, energy efficient and secure with Sunset Glass Tinting

HOUSTON — Sunset Glass Tinting has a special offer for Great Day viewers... contact them today and take 10% off any scheduled service.

You must mention "Great Day Houston" to receive this promotion.

You can also receive absolutely free their UV Detection Kit so you can see for yourself just how much harmful ultraviolet light is coming into your home, just send Sunset Glass Tinting your mailing address.

To set up a free, no-obligation consultation and quote, give them a call at 888-WHY-B-HOT (888-949-2468).

For additional information, log on to their website at SunsetGlassTinting.com