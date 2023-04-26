Connecting incarcerated mothers to their children through the joy of story time

HOUSTON — The idea for Women's Storybook Project originated in 1993 with a program founded by Lutheran Social Services in Chicago. Founder, Judith Dullnig, brought the idea to Texas and started serving in 2003. This year is their 20th anniversary!

The Women's Storybook Project of Texas (WSP) is a women's prison program that connects children with their incarcerated mothers through the joy of literature. Incarcerated moms are given the opportunity to earn, through good behavior, the chance to join our four month program. Each month, volunteers record them reading a book, which is then mailed to their child. They can also send a loving message with the book. The result is that a child gets to hear their mom reading them a bedtime story.