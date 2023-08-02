Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week

Barrio Antiguo opened in the Houston Heights back in 2003. They are known for their furniture designs and imported Mexican home goods. In 2018, they closed their brick-and-mortar doors. During the relaunch, Adriana Alaniz's son, Axel, was diagnosed with Congenital Heart Defect (CHD) and required immediate heart surgery. It was a big setback, but it also gave Adriana a huge passion for sacred hearts.