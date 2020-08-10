Compassionate mental health care at Houston Behavioral Healthcare Hospital

HOUSTON — If you or someone you know is suffering from depression or having suicidal thoughts, call Houston Behavioral Healthcare Hospital today. Call their 24/7 no-cost assessment line at 832-834-7720.
For more information, visit them online at HoustonBehavioralHealth.com.
Houston Behavioral Healthcare Hospital is an acute care behavioral hospital who treats patients with serious illnesses like depression, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. There are a variety of treatment levels and options for adults and adolescents ages 13-17. Both inpatient and outpatient care options are available. Most insurance providers are accepted.
