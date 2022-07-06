Comfort cooking with MasterChef Contestant Michael Silverstein

Chef Michael Silverstein shares how he lost 80 lbs on the Keto diet

HOUSTON — MasterChef Season 10 Contestant, Chef Michael Silverstein, stopped by Great Day Houston to discuss his newest cookbook, "New Comfort Cooking". Chef Silverstein also spoke about what it was like to be back for a new season of MasterChef on "MasterChef: Back To Win".

"New Comfort Cooking" is full of family recipes Chef Michael has turned keto-friendly. Silverstein was inspired to create healthy food that actually tastes good by his own journey with the Ketogenic diet, where he lost 80 pounds in one year.

To order Chef Silverstein's cookbook, click here