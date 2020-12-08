Comedian Pablo Francisco serves up his best celebrity impressions

HOUSTON — Starting his stand-up career as a teenager in Tucson, AZ, Pablo Francisco quickly made a name for himself in the industry, eventually moving out to L.A. and becoming a part of the popular "MadTV" sketch comedy show.

He's best-known for his spot-on impressions like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Al Pacino, Mark Wahlberg, Michael J. Fox, Aaron Neville and Mel Gibson, as well as his perfect "Movie Trailer Guy" voice.