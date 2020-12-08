x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

programs

Comedian Pablo Francisco

Comedian Pablo Francisco serves up his best celebrity impressions

HOUSTON — Starting his stand-up career as a teenager in Tucson, AZ, Pablo Francisco quickly made a name for himself in the industry, eventually moving out to L.A. and becoming a part of the popular "MadTV" sketch comedy show.

He's best-known for his spot-on impressions like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Al Pacino, Mark Wahlberg, Michael J. Fox, Aaron Neville and Mel Gibson, as well as his perfect "Movie Trailer Guy" voice.

Francisco will be at the Houston Improv from Thursday – Sunday. For tickets and showtimes, visit improvTX.com 