Comcast is investing more than $1M to help close the digital divide

HOUSTON — In today's digital world, it's more important than ever for Texans to have access to affordable, high-speed internet and the knowledge to participate in the digital economy. For more than a decade, Comcast has been offering a program known as Internet Essentials to low-income families to help them get online. They are now a proud partner of the Federal Government's Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), the once-in-a-lifetime program gives eligible households up to $30 off their Internet bill, which means in most cases they pay nothing for Xfinity's home internet.