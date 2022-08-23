Comcast is investing more than $1M to help close the digital divide

HOUSTON — In today's digital world, it's more important than ever for Texans to have access to affordable, high-speed internet and the knowledge to participate in the digital economy. For more than a decade, Comcast has been offering a program known as Internet Essentials to low-income families to help them get online. They are now a proud partner of the Federal Government's Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), the once-in-a-lifetime program gives eligible households up to $30 off their Internet bill, which means in most cases they pay nothing for Xfinity's home internet.
For more information about ACP, visit xfinity.com/acp or call 844-963-0288.
Comcast, the Houston area's largest internet service provider, is giving more than one million dollars this year to local organizations that help students, adults and people with disabilities 'level up' their computer, career development and tech education skills.
So far, Comcast has given grants to eight Houston area organizations. More announcements will be made later this year.
This content sponsored by Comcast