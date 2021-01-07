Cocktails and Mocktails for July 4th

HOUSTON — Julep
Naked and Famous
.75oz Lime Juice
.75oz Yellow Chartreuse
.75oz Mezcal
.75oz Aperol
Garnish: Lime wheel
Glass: Coupe
Ice: For shaking only
Method: Shake all ingredients, fine strain, serve up. Garnish.
Zero Proof: Saving Grace
Passion Fruit, Tonic, Lime, and Seedlip Grove
Aperol Spritz
1.5 oz Aperol
2 oz Sparkling Wine
Top: Topo Chico
Garnish: Orange Slice
Glass: White Wine Glass
Ice: Cracked Cubes
Method: Build in glass with cracked ice, top soda, garnish.
Floradora
1.5oz Gin
.75oz Lemon
.5oz Rapsberry Syrup
.5oz Ginger Syrup
Topped w/Soda
Glass: Collins (12-13oz)
Ice: Cubed
Garnish: Lemon and Raspberry on pick
Method: Add all ingredients minus soda and ginger,
shake, Strain, add soda and ginger. Garnish