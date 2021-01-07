x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Great Day Houston

Cocktails and Mocktails for July 4th

We shake and stir cocktails and mocktails with one of the best bartenders in America.

HOUSTON — Julep 

julephouston.com 

Naked and Famous

.75oz Lime Juice

.75oz Yellow Chartreuse

.75oz Mezcal

.75oz Aperol

Garnish: Lime wheel

Glass: Coupe

Ice: For shaking only

Method: Shake all ingredients, fine strain, serve up. Garnish.

Zero Proof: Saving Grace

Passion Fruit, Tonic, Lime, and Seedlip Grove

Aperol Spritz 

1.5 oz Aperol

2 oz Sparkling Wine

Top: Topo Chico

Garnish: Orange Slice

Glass: White Wine Glass

Ice: Cracked Cubes

Method: Build in glass with cracked ice, top soda, garnish.

Floradora

1.5oz Gin

.75oz Lemon

.5oz Rapsberry Syrup

.5oz Ginger Syrup

Topped w/Soda

Glass: Collins (12-13oz)

Ice: Cubed

Garnish: Lemon and Raspberry on pick

Method: Add all ingredients minus soda and ginger, 

shake, Strain, add soda and ginger. Garnish