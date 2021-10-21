x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Great Day Houston

Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages fills up Houston Food Bank's cup

More than one million people within the Houston Food Bank's service area are food insecure, how we can all help change that number.

HOUSTON — Today, we talked to Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, our local Coca-Cola bottler! The company is celebrating its Volunteer Month, and as a part of its initiative to give back to the communities it serves, CCSWB employees participated in a food drive for the Houston Food Bank. They generously donated a large amount of food and Coca-Cola products, and even included a surprise donation of $5,000! 

Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages

cocacolaswb.com

800-438-2653

This content sponsored by: Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages 

In Other News

Houston Happenings with Dana DuTerroil and Joni Fincham: October 21 -24