Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages fills up Houston Food Bank's cup

HOUSTON — Today, we talked to Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, our local Coca-Cola bottler! The company is celebrating its Volunteer Month, and as a part of its initiative to give back to the communities it serves, CCSWB employees participated in a food drive for the Houston Food Bank. They generously donated a large amount of food and Coca-Cola products, and even included a surprise donation of $5,000!
Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages
800-438-2653
This content sponsored by: Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages