Christy Rost's Roasted Pumpkin Pie

Roasted Pumpkin Pie With Maple Cream

HOUSTON — Christy Rost shares her recipe for Roasted Pumpkin Pie With Maple Cream

Ingredients:

1 medium pie pumpkin

1/2 cup water

1 1/4 cups flour

1/4 cup sifted cake flour

3/4 teaspoon salt

6 tablespoons cold unsalted butter

2 tablespoons butter-flavored shortening

3 tablespoons ice water

2 1/2 cups pumpkin puree

1 cup sugar

1 1/4 teaspoons cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ginger

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

3 eggs

1 12-ounce can evaporated milk

1/2 pint heavy cream

1 tablespoon confectioners sugar

1 tablespoon maple syrup

Split pie pumpkin in half; scrape out stringy pulp and seeds; reserving seeds to roast. Turn halves face down in a roasting pan, add water, and cover tightly with foil. Roast in a 400-degree oven 40-45 minutes, or until pumpkin is soft. Cool; then spoon pumpkin into food processor. Process just until smooth; set aside.

Pulse flours and salt in food processor to mix. Slice butter into 16 pieces; add to flour mixture along with shortening. Pulse until butter is pea-size. Add ice water; pulse until pastry forms a ball. Wrap pastry in plastic wrap and refrigerate at least 30 minutes. When pastry is cold, roll out on a floured surface and place in a 10-inch pie plate; flute edges.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together pumpkin puree, sugar, and spices until smooth. Add eggs and whisk until well mixed. Gradually pour in the evaporated milk, whisking constantly, until filling is thick and smooth. Pour into prepared pie shell.

Bake pie in a preheated 425-degree oven 15 minutes; reduce heat to 350 degrees and bake additional 45-50 minutes until filling is set and a knife comes out clean when inserted into center of pie. Cool; then serve with Maple Cream.

Whip cream with an electric mixer until cream begins to thicken; add confectioners sugar and maple syrup. Continue whipping until soft peaks form. Serve immediately, or cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate several hours.

Recipe makes one 10-inch pie.