Chopped Champion shares secrets to a gourmet burger

Chopped Champion and owner of Craft Burger, Chef Tune, teaches us how to take an average burger into a gourmet one! The secret is in the sauce!

HOUSTON — In this video Chef Tune from Craft Burger teaches Great Day Houston's Cristina Kooker how to turn the average burger into a gourmet one by using quality ingredients and topping it with a secret sauce.

Craft Burger is inside Finn Hall, located downtown at Main and Rusk in The Jones on Main in the JPMorgan Chase & Co. Building. Finn is Houston's premiere food hall, consisting of 10 independently operated eating establishments and two bars.

Craft Burger is a must-try stop! The menu includes Tune's over-the-top Morning After Burger, made with black Angus beef, brown sugar and chili rubbed candied bacon, a sunny-side up egg, smoked Gouda, and served on a bacon-cheddar waffle bun. There are other specialty items such as his Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich and the Maple Bacon Bourbon Milkshake made with maple flavored Canadian whiskey syrup, vanilla ice cream, and topped with candied bacon sprinkles.