Children are learning a second language with the help of Cubby Love Bears

HOUSTON — The brand of Cubby Love Bears' main goal is to bridge the gap in language development in children, while learning new languages.
It all started when Dr. Tameka Maiden was teaching her daughter, Tori Thomas, her colors. With Dr. Maiden's teaching background, she knew learning is best served through repetition. This coupled with the feel and interaction of a teddy bear was the key to helping Tori not only learn her colors in English, but in Spanish too. After sharing this invention with her friends and colleagues, Cubby Love Bears was born.
Dr. Maiden is striving to build a foundation for children to go out into the world and conquer anything.
To see Dr. Tameka Maiden's full Cadillac Shaping Houston story, visit shapinghou.com.
To get your child a bilingual bear, you can visit their website at cubbylovebears.com.
This content sponsored by Houston Area Cadillac Dealers