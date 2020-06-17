x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

programs

Child wellness visit and immunizations

Dr. Sandra McKay, pediatrician with UT Physicians, explains the importance of not skipping your child's wellness visit during this time.

HOUSTON — Dr. Sandra McKay, pediatrician with UT Physicians, explains the importance of not skipping your child's wellness visit during this time.

For more information on UT Physicians or to book an appointment, call 888-4-U-T-DOCS (888-488-3627) or visit UTPhysicians.Com.


This content sponsored by UT Physicians