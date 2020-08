Chick-fil-A makes it easy to get school supplies to Houston students.

Chick-fil-A's Stuff The Bus school supplies drive is happening now through August 21st. Here are the drop off locations:

• Chick-fil-A I-10 & Silber Road

• Chick-fil-A Beltway 8 & Hammerly

• Chick-fil-A Memorial & Dairy Ashford

CHICK-FIL-A'S STUFF THE BUS SCHOOL SUPPLIES DRIVE IS HAPPENING NOW THROUGH AUGUST 21ST.