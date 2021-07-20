Chick-fil-A & the Astros team up for Faith & Family Night

HOUSTON — Astros Faith & Family Night presented by Chick-fil-A is happening Saturday, August 21st at 3:10 PM vs. the Seattle Mariners. After the game, enjoy a free concert by contemporary Christian band Vertical Worship.

Plus, don't forget the Chick-fil-A Houston Text-to-Win sweepstakes. Text "ASTROS" TO 877-232-2697. You can win four tickets to the game, four club passes, Astros swag, and maybe the best part, free Chick-fil-A for the year.