Chef Ronnie Woo's new cookbook, "Did you eat Yet?"

HOUSTON — To learn more about Chef / Author Ronnie Woo, click here.
Follow Ronnie Woo on social media:
Facebook: @thedeliciouscook | Instagram: @ronniecwoo | Twitter: @ronniecwoo
"Ronnie Woo is the chef and owner of The Delicious Cook, an LA-based private chef company that specializes in four-star dining experiences. He is an accomplished chef, television personality, and cookbook author (Did You Eat Yet?, March 14, 2023) celebrated by his fans and peers alike for his infectious personality, background in dating & relationships, and creative Asian-American cuisine, which combines Asian dishes with All-American influences."