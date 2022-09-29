x
Chef Jonny Rhodes switches it up, going from table to farm

Fueled by his passion for food & his drive to equalize quality food accessibility, Jonny Rhodes created Food Fight Farms & Broham Fine Soul Food & Groceries.

HOUSTON — Jonny Rhodes has transitioned from table to farm. After closing his critically acclaimed neo-soul food restaurant, Indigo, Rhodes is on a mission to fight food apartheid. Through his 6-acre farm, Food Fight Farm, and his culturally based grocery store, Broham Fine Soul Food & Groceries, Jonny aims to bring quality food to the communities that need it most. 

