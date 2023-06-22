Chef David Guerrero gets surprised with a $10,000 check for Andes Cafe!

Feed the Soul Foundation awarded Andes Cafe with $10,000 and acceptance into their restaurant business development program.

HOUSTON — Andes Cafe is located at POST Market at 401 Franklin St, Suite 1275, serving up authentic dishes representing the regions of Venezuela, Columbia, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Chile & Argentina.

Feed the Soul Foundation - Building the culinary industry one morsel at a time.

"Feed the Soul Foundation's is mission to dismantle food injustice by working with marginalized entrepreneurs to ensure that local neighborhood restaurants obtain financial assistance, educational training, and equitable opportunities.

We support business growth for BIPOC-owned culinary businesses. Our goal is to impact over 50 restaurants nationwide each year."