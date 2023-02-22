x
Great Day Houston

Check your heart health with Advanced Body Scan

Advanced Body Scan founder, Steve Marler, explains how their full body scan works to catch heart disease, lung cancer and other health issues in time to save a life.

February is American Heart Month, a time when everyone can focus on their cardiovascular health. According to the CDC, 697,000 Americans die each year from heart attacks, equating about 1 in every 5 deaths that could have been avoided. Advanced Body Scan offers a way to see if someone is at risk for heart disease.

Heart Disease includes: 

• Irregular heart beats 

• Heart problems you were born with 

• Disease in the heart muscle

• Heart valve disease 

• Blocked arteries

Advanced Body Scan has a special offer for Great Day Houston Viewers.

If you're one of the first 50 callers you'll receive the Couples Heart and Lung Scan for only $299. Just call 833-411-7226 or visit advancedbodyscan.com/gdh

This content sponsored by Advanced Body Scan

