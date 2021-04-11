HOUSTON — To see all of Chantal's products, visit Chantal.com.
The annual Chantal Warehouse Sale is the first three weekends in November (November 5-7, November 12-14, November 19-21, 2021) where you can get up to 75 percent off Chantal's high-end cookware products.
Meet founder and CEO Heida Thurlow on Saturday, November 13, 2021, from 11 am to 1 pm.
Chantal is located at 5425 North Sam Houston Parkway West, Houston, TX 77086 (Beltway 8 near Highway 249).
This content sponsored by: Chantal Corp.