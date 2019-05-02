HOUSTON — HOUSTON – Larry Closs with MaxHome spoke with Great Day Houston Host Deborah Duncan about how MaxHome can remodel your bathroom in just one day. Maxhome offers special materials for the bathroom that resist mold and mildew, making it incredibly easy to clean. In addition to offering a rapid remodel, MaxHome offers a variety of options for showers and baths. MaxHome also offers walk in tubs that can fit in the space of an existing shower, and include accessories such as water jets. Everything can be customized in the comfort of your home without a visit to a showroom. MaxHome brings the showroom to you.

MaxHome has a special holiday offer running currently. You can get 50% off installation or no payments and no interest for 18 months. Mention Great Day Houston when you order to receive a $250 dollar Visa gift card. Call today at 1-800-NEW-BATH or 1-800-629-2284, or schedule an appointment online at maxhomenow.com.