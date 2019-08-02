HOUSTON — Any way you slice it, pizza id one of America’s favorite foods.  In fact, over 3 billion pizzas are sold each year in the United States.  The most popular topping?  No surprise.  Pepperoni is the most popular Pizza at 36% of all pies ordered.  So why not change it up?  Owner of Crisp Wine, Beer, and Eatery Al Scavelli along with head chef Truc Nguyen toss out a few adventurous ideas for National Pizza Day. To make a reservation at Crisp Wine, Beer, and Eatery, visit crispheights.com or give them a call on the phone at 713-360-0222.  Happy National Pizza Day!