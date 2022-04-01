Certified Alcohol-Free Life Coach, Karolina Rzadkowolska Helps Kick-Off Dry January

HOUSTON — Cutting back on drinking is one of the more popular New Year's resolutions. Dry January is the annual tradition of ditching alcohol in the first month of the new year. Former nurse, Karolina Rzadkowolska is an author who has dedicated her life to acting as a testament to living alcohol-free. Her new book, "Euphoric: Ditch Alcohol and Gain a Happier, More Confident You" challenges and empowers women to embark on this popular journey for not only the month of January but for a lifetime!