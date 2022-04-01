x
Great Day Houston

Certified Alcohol-Free Life Coach, Karolina Rzadkowolska Helps Kick-Off Dry January

Karolina Rzadkowolska is a certified alcohol-free life coach who is helping women around the globe make powerful decisions, without the presence of alcohol!

HOUSTON — Cutting back on drinking is one of the more popular New Year's resolutions. Dry January is the annual tradition of ditching alcohol in the first month of the new year. Former nurse, Karolina Rzadkowolska is an author who has dedicated her life to acting as a testament to living alcohol-free. Her new book, "Euphoric: Ditch Alcohol and Gain a Happier, More Confident You" challenges and empowers women to embark on this popular journey for not only the month of January but for a lifetime! 

You can learn more about Karolina and her book by visiting her website, euphoricaf.com

