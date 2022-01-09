CenterWell's unique, holistic approach to senior primary care

CenterWell's approach to senior care considers all aspects of their health – physical, emotional, and social.

HOUSTON — Everyone can expect some brain changes as they get older. We may start to process things a little more slowly, forget recent events every now and then, and it may not be as easy to multi-task. CenterWell Senior Primary Care can help seniors prevent cognitive decline!

As a CenterWell patient, you're cared for by a team led by a doctor and supported by nurses, a clinical pharmacist, care coaches, social workers, behavioral health experts and more. Their team approach helps maximize the care seniors receive in one location. The team can spend as much time as they need with patients.

