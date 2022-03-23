Celebrating women in business with Dawn McCarthy

Lifestyle advisor Dawn McCarthy has a roundup of her favorite entrepreneurs and the products or companies they created

HOUSTON — For more information on Dawn McCarthy and her blog, Dawn's Corner, click here

You can also connect with Dawn on social media:

For more information on the products featured in this segment, click through below:

Maddalena Wines - Created for women who are looking to make their mark on the world just like Maddalena Riboli, the wines namesake, did herself!

Delali Robinson Cosmetics - An inclusive makeup brand that celebrates the beauty of women of color.

Live Big Trilogy by Kat Kronenberg - After losing both of her parents and two of her siblings, Kat Kronenberg searched for meaning in her heartache. That's when she developed her first book, "Think Big". The series is meant to show children that no matter what happens, we can celebrate our best life with the power of our smiles.

Eyebrations Triple Action Eye Serum - Minimize the appearance of dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines around the eyes.