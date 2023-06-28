Celebrating National Ceviche Day with Arnaldo Richards' Picos Restaurant

HOUSTON — Today is National ceviche day, and Great Day Houston wants to make sure you know where to go.
Ceviche is thought to have originated over 2-thousand years ago in Peru, Ecuador, or Spain ... Depending on who you ask. Today, it's a popular dish served throughout Central and South America, but you don't have to travel far to enjoy it. Chef Arnaldo Richards serves up a variety of ceviche dishes at his restaurant Picos on Kirby and Richmond. He joined Great Day Houston along with his daughter, Monica Richards, who serves as the Beverage Director for Picos.
To learn more about Picos Restaurant click here. You can also give them a call at (832) 831-9940. A map to find Picos Restaurant can be found below.