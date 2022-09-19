x
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with products by Latin Americans

Dawn McCarthy of Dawn's Corner shares her current favorite products founded, created, or developed by Latin Americans.

Products featured: 

  • Casa M Spice
    • Created by partners Mike & Manny Hernandez, their spice flavors have been perfected over two decades. 
  • Esponjabon
    • Created and founded by Emilio Smeke over twenty five years ago. The unique 2-in-1 cleanser is available in six different varieties. 
  • Bomba Curls
    • Founder Lulu Cordero turned to her Dominican roots to create an Afro-Latina haircare brand that helps customers embrace their natural curls.
  • Aloisia Beauty
    • Founders Veronica Konecke, sisters Chrissy Kling and Nicole Levine and GG Benitez combined a multicultural approach to skincare. The result is a clean K-beauty skincare brand with the core mantra of respecting the skin first and the ritual of self-care. 

