Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with products by Latin Americans

HOUSTON — For more information on Dawn McCarthy, click here.
Products featured:
- Casa M Spice
- Created by partners Mike & Manny Hernandez, their spice flavors have been perfected over two decades.
- Esponjabon
- Created and founded by Emilio Smeke over twenty five years ago. The unique 2-in-1 cleanser is available in six different varieties.
- Bomba Curls
- Founder Lulu Cordero turned to her Dominican roots to create an Afro-Latina haircare brand that helps customers embrace their natural curls.
- Aloisia Beauty
- Founders Veronica Konecke, sisters Chrissy Kling and Nicole Levine and GG Benitez combined a multicultural approach to skincare. The result is a clean K-beauty skincare brand with the core mantra of respecting the skin first and the ritual of self-care.