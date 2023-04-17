Celebrating Frida Kahlo at the 18th Annual Frida Festival

HOUSTON — Frida Kahlo was born in Coyoacan, Mexico. Born amidst political chaos in her homeland, Frida would become a revolutionary artist who lived a life of passion and with a vulnerability conveyed in the explicitness of her works.
The Frida Festival is entering its 18th year and originated in the East End of Houston. This year the celebrations expand to various locations & events throughout the month of April.
Frida en Primavera Dinner + Fashion Show
- Wednesday, April 19
- 6 p.m. -10 p.m.
- The Ballroom at Bayou Place
- 500 Texas Ave. Houston, TX 77002
- Enjoy an evening inspired by Frida's iconic style, which was known for its bold colors, intricate patterns and use of floral motifs. Local designers will style models and showcase their interpretations on the runway.
- For tickets, visit fridafestival.org.
Frida Festival
- Saturday, April 29
- 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- MECA
- 1900 Kane St. Houston, TX 77007
- The month will end with the 18th annual Frida Festival taking place at MECA in the historic Dow School building. It will feature local musicians and performers along with a market with a wide range of merchants, vendors, artisans and one-of-a-kind finds. They will also have their famous Frida look-alike contest for all ages.
To learn more about the Frida Kahlo painting featured on our show or if you would like to buy it, visit artbyfranky.com.