Celebrating Frida Kahlo at the 18th Annual Frida Festival

Frida Festival curator, Lizbeth Ortiz & Fashion Designer, Alan Gonzalez, share details about the festival and bring a fashion show to our studio.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Frida Kahlo was born in Coyoacan, Mexico. Born amidst political chaos in her homeland, Frida would become a revolutionary artist who lived a life of passion and with a vulnerability conveyed in the explicitness of her works.

The Frida Festival is entering its 18th year and originated in the East End of Houston. This year the celebrations expand to various locations & events throughout the month of April.

Frida en Primavera Dinner + Fashion Show

Wednesday, April 19

6 p.m. -10 p.m.

The Ballroom at Bayou Place

500 Texas Ave. Houston, TX 77002

Enjoy an evening inspired by Frida's iconic style, which was known for its bold colors, intricate patterns and use of floral motifs. Local designers will style models and showcase their interpretations on the runway.

For tickets, visit fridafestival.org.

Frida Festival

Saturday, April 29

11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

MECA

1900 Kane St. Houston, TX 77007

The month will end with the 18th annual Frida Festival taking place at MECA in the historic Dow School building. It will feature local musicians and performers along with a market with a wide range of merchants, vendors, artisans and one-of-a-kind finds. They will also have their famous Frida look-alike contest for all ages.