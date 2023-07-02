Celebrating Black authors & artisans at Kindred Stories

The bookstore, Kindred Stories, was born of a love for reading and a passion for community. Owner, Terri Hamm, shares why representation is so important.

Terri Hamm, owner of Kindred Stories, grew up with a love of reading passed on by her mother. Now, Hamm gets to pass that passion to her children. Her daughter loves books that feature storylines highlighting the experiences of young people of color, but didn't have a book space to go that reflected those experiences.

Hamm set her mind to create a space that celebrates the works of Black authors and artisans. A space where young black readers could see themselves represented. That's how Kindred Stories was created. It started online and offered pop-ups around the city. Now they have a brick-and-mortar store in Third Ward.

To learn more about Kindred Stories Bookstore, visit kindredstorieshtx.com.