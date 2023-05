Through their Be the Change initiative, H-E-B is promoting diversity and inclusion in stores.

HOUSTON — H-E-B believes that when you shop their shelves, the suppliers should be as diverse as the customers.

Which means opening opportunities throughout the community. It's all a part of H-E-B's Be The Change Initiative.

Chef Brent Hurter with H-E-B Cooking Connection joined Great Day Houston along with Sous Chefs Nick Uili and Susan Burklund.

For more information, visit HEB.com/bethechange.