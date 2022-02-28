Celebrating 90 years with Houston Livestock Show And Rodeo

HOUSTON — Since the Houston Fat Stock Show and Livestock Exposition was established in 1931, it has made an impressive footprint on the livestock and entertainment industries and in the sport of rodeo. It also has played a notable role in enhancing the lives of thousands of young people in the state of Texas.
The many milestones celebrated throughout the years have all contributed to Houston's most popular event. Follow this historical sketch to see the changes and developments that made the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
To learn more and to check out their 2022 lineup visit rodeohouston.com