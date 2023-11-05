Celebrating 100 Years of Miller Outdoor Theatre

The outdoor theater in Hermann Park is celebrating it's 100th Anniversary this Saturday.

HOUSTON — Houston has a great history, from the day the Allen brothers pulled up along the Bayou, to building the world's largest medical center, the booming energy sector, and landing NASA.

Another area Houston excels, is our performing arts scene.

One of the most important members of the performing arts scene in Houston is the Miller Outdoor Theatre.

The theater hosts cultural dances, ballets, musicals, symphonies, jazz, and everything in between. The best part? It's all for free.

The theater has been offering world class entertainment for one hundred years now, and Houston Historian Mister McKinney stopped by Great Day Houston to discuss it's illustrious history.

Miller Outdoor Theatre is inviting Houstonians to celebrate their birthday with them tomorrow night. The festivities begin at 6 p.m. and will be followed by a performance by the Houston Ballet.