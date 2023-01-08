Celebrating 100 Years of Axelrad Houston

HOUSTON — One hundred years ago, Axelrad in midtown was the home of a local grocery store. Today, it's Axelrad Beer Garden, named after the owners of that historic grocery shop. Co-owners Adam Brackman and Monte Large joined Great Day Houston with more on the history behind their bar and how it's hopping today.
Axelrad offers a calendar packed full of events like live music, open mic nights, and weekly markets. For a full list of events, check out their calendar.
1517 Alabama Street
Houston, TX 77004
drink@axelradbeergarden.com
713.597.8800