Celebrating 100 Years of Axelrad Houston

The historic Axelrad building has stood at the corner of Alabama and Almeda for a century.

HOUSTON — One hundred years ago, Axelrad in midtown was the home of a local grocery store. Today, it's Axelrad Beer Garden, named after the owners of that historic grocery shop. Co-owners Adam Brackman and Monte Large joined Great Day Houston with more on the history behind their bar and how it's hopping today.

Axelrad offers a calendar packed full of events like live music, open mic nights, and weekly markets. For a full list of events, check out their calendar. 

Axelrad 

1517 Alabama Street

Houston, TX 77004

drink@axelradbeergarden.com

713.597.8800

