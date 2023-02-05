Celebrate the Kentucky Derby at Julep

Julip cocktail bar is hosting their annual Derby Day this Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — The Kentucky Derby takes place this Saturday, May 6, and you don't need to book a flight to celebrate.

Julep is hosting their annual Derby Day Party, where you can celebrate in style.

Award- winning bartender, and the Owner of Julep, Alba Huerta, joined Great Day Houston with what to expect at their big bash this weekend... along with some mint juleps of course.

For more information on Julep, click here.

Saturday, May 6th

1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Julep Bar, 1919 Washington Avenue, Houston, TX 77007

Pre-sale tickets: $20 | Door: $25

Julep