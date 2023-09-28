Celebrate Nigerian Independence Day at Houston's first Chopd & Stewd Festival

HOUSTON — This Saturday's Chopd & Stewd Festival is an event that has been brewing for years, according to the event's Creative Director, Zainbo Amao Usoro. Another major player behind Saturday's event is Ope Amosu, owner of the fast-casual Nigerian restaurant ChòpnBlọk. It's safe to say Zainbo Amao Usoro and Ope Amosu are a pair taking Houston's culinary scene to new heights!

Why book a ticket to Nigeria, when you can experience a taste of the motherland right here in Houston? The city's first ever Chopd & Stewd Festival is an all-day event, that will feature Nigerian inspired bites from award-winning chefs. The event kicks off with Afrovibes yoga, followed by an Oreke market. Throughout the day you can jam to sweet Afrobeats tunes, shop with vendors from the diaspora and attend masterclasses. To learn more about the Chopd & Stewd Festival, click here!