Celebrate National Spaghetti Day In The Heights At Trattoria Sofia

HOUSTON — Located at 911 West 11th St. in Houston, Trattoria Sofia is a Berg Hospitality Group concept that serves authentic, rustic Italian food in an intimate, romantic setting. With a focus on seasonal items, fresh ingredients, and market availability, the menu features classic dishes served with a new twist. The Heights hotspot features a charming dining room and covered & climate-controlled terrace reminiscent of a secret garden, where guests feel as if they've been transported to Italy.