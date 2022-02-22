Celebrate National Margarita Day at El Patio

HOUSTON — El Patio was opened in 1964 by the Villasana Family. It's been a Houston hotspot for 58 years and counting. In the late 60's they opened Club No Minor because at that time, you couldn't drink hard liquor in a restaurant. The sign on the door said "Club Villasana, No Minors" and the sign that said Villasana kept getting stolen, so they decided to not replace it and the name stuck.