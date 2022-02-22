Celebrate National Margarita Day at El Patio

HOUSTON — El Patio was opened in 1964 by the Villasana Family. It's been a Houston hotspot for 58 years and counting. In the late 60's they opened Club No Minor because at that time, you couldn't drink hard liquor in a restaurant. The sign on the door said "Club Villasana, No Minors" and the sign that said Villasana kept getting stolen, so they decided to not replace it and the name stuck.
In honor of National Margarita Day, you can enjoy their iconic blue margarita for $9 or The Perfect for $12.
Happy Hour is Monday-Friday 4-6 PM and 11 AM-6 PM on the weekends.
$6 Appetizers
$9 Blue Margaritas and $41 pitchers
To check out their full menu and to learn more, visit elpatio.com