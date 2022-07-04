Celebrate National Empanada Day with the Marini family

Marcello Marini joins us to talk about the history of both the empanada and The Original Marini's Empanada House

HOUSTON — It all started in 1971, when Marcello and Pelusa Marini opened their first restaurant named "Marini's Empanada House" in the Montrose area.

For two decades, business grew. But In 1985, on Good Friday, the original business went down in flames, and the Marini Family lost everything.

In 2004, one of their sons, Sergio Alejandro Marini, with the help of the family opened the Original Marini's Empanada House in Katy, Texas.

In 2007, Debbie Marini with the help of her parents and siblings opened the second location at 10001 Westheimer.

Today, all members of the Marini Family are working hard to keep this unique tradition alive.

For a look at the menu, and more information on the The Original Marini's Empanada House, visit theoriginalmarinis.com