Celebrate Mother's Day at CityCentre Houston

CityCentre Houston is the perfect destination for Mother's Day

HOUSTON — CITYCENTRE is a shopping, lifestyle, and dining destination that's perfect for celebrating Mother's Day. 

Deborah Duncan took a tour of Hemline, Seasons 52, and Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center to see what specials they have for Mother's Day. 

To book Mother's Day Brunch at Seasons 52, click here

Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center has May Specials that would make a great gift for Mom's looking for a pick-me-up. 

Credit: Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center

For more information on CityCentre or the stores Deborah visited, go to citycentrehouston.com or call  713-463-4692.

This content sponsored by CityCentre