Celebrate Arbor Day with FREE Trees

Trees For Houston is giving away 500 trees for Arbor Day

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — Trees For Houston has planted more than 600,000 trees across the city since 1983. Initially focused on planting street trees, today the nonprofit grows, maintains, plants, and gives away trees to make Houston more beautiful.

Arbor Day is a national holiday set aside to encourage Americans to plant trees and appreciate the many benefits trees have for their communities.

Benefits of trees:

Reduce Air Pollution

Provide Oxygen

Reduce Stress

Reduce Urban Heat / Home Cooling Bills

Provide A Habitat For Wildlife

Reduce Flooding

Trees For Houston is hosting a tree giveaway this Saturday from 9am - 11am at Pleasantville Elementary School.

For more information on Trees For Houston, visit their website