Celebrate Arbor Day with FREE Trees

HOUSTON — Trees For Houston has planted more than 600,000 trees across the city since 1983. Initially focused on planting street trees, today the nonprofit grows, maintains, plants, and gives away trees to make Houston more beautiful.
Arbor Day is a national holiday set aside to encourage Americans to plant trees and appreciate the many benefits trees have for their communities.
Benefits of trees:
- Reduce Air Pollution
- Provide Oxygen
- Reduce Stress
- Reduce Urban Heat / Home Cooling Bills
- Provide A Habitat For Wildlife
- Reduce Flooding
Trees For Houston is hosting a tree giveaway this Saturday from 9am - 11am at Pleasantville Elementary School.
