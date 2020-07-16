Jorge Martinez with the Cathedral of Saint Matthew is informing the public of a health fair that includes COVID-19 testing.

HOUSTON — The Cathedral of St. Matthew's mission is to bring health related resources to the community that are not available to them during these difficult times. The Cathedral of Saint Matthew will host its annual Health Fair on Saturday July 18 from 9AM to 12PM. The curbside event will include an opportunity to donate blood, assistance with the Census, free backpacks with school supplies - children must be present, free masks, free groceries, and free vaccines for children with no health insurance. Check the details below on how to set up an appointment.

Houston Society for Change, headed by Carl and Pernell Davis, have organized free COVID-19 testing on Friday, July 17th and Saturday, July 18th.

HEALTH FAIR

If your child is in need of vaccinations but does not have health insurance, you will have to contact Texas Children's Hospital to make an appointment. You can call them using this phone number: 832-824-6355.

If you are in need of COVID-19 testing, you will have to register to receive a code and avoid long lines. Please click here to register and sign up under "Cathedral of St. Matthew" on the drop down menu. Please contact the Cathedral of St. Matthew for COVID-19 testing updates using this number: 281-260-9622.

OTHER RESOURCES

The Cathedral of St. Matthew has a food pantry that is operational Tuesdays/Thursdays from 8AM - 10AM. It is available to anyone who is seeking assistance.

If you would like to help the organization with their mission, you can bring 12x12x12 boxes to aid in preparing food packages and pass along information about their free services to those in need.