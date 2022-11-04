Catching up with Jazz Music Mogul, Vel Lewis

Vel Lewis chats about his upcoming single release, the third annual F2F Music Foundation summer camp & his partnership with the 2022 Dogepoolza Festival!

Vel Lewis is is an accomplished musician who has performed at the Apollo Theater, toured with Dionne Warwick and has composed music for many television shows including "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air", "Friends", and "The Sopranos".

Lewis' non-profit organization, F2F Music Foundation, provides high quality music lessons, camps, and programs to enrich the lives of our local youth. This July the F2F Music Foundation's third summer camp will take place.

For more information on Vel Lewis or his F2F Music Foundation, log on to F2FMusicFoundation.org