Catching up with Jazz Music Mogul, Vel Lewis

Vel Lewis is is an accomplished musician who has performed at the Apollo Theater, toured with Dionne Warwick and has composed music for many television shows including "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air", "Friends", and "The Sopranos".
Lewis' non-profit organization, F2F Music Foundation, provides high quality music lessons, camps, and programs to enrich the lives of our local youth. This July the F2F Music Foundation's third summer camp will take place.
For more information on Vel Lewis or his F2F Music Foundation, log on to F2FMusicFoundation.org
For more information on the 2022 Dogepoolza Festival visit dogepalooza.com