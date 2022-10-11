Catch life-threatening health issues in the early stages with Advanced Body Scan

HOUSTON — Could a heart attack be brewing in your body? Or cancer be creeping in your cells? In most cases, Advanced Body Scan has the technology to detect these diseases before symptoms appear with a five minute scan.
A Full Body Scan can detect over 500 Cancers, signs of Heart Disease, Calcium Buildup, and includes:
- Coronary Artery Disease Screening
- Pericardium Assessment
- Heart Size Assessment
- Heart Valve Calcification
- Lung Cancer
- Emphysema
- Tuberculosis
- Esophagus
- Hiatal Hernia
- Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm
- Thyroid
- Internal Organ Screening
- Stomach
- Liver
- Pancreas
- Spleen
- Gall Bladder
- Kidneys
- Adrenal Glands
- Lymph Nodes
- Uterus/Ovaries
- Prostate Assessment
Advanced Body Scan has a special offer for Great Day Houston Viewers.
For the first time ever they have their Full Body Scans on special.
Their Full Body Scans are regularly $4,295, but if you give them a call right now, you can get it for $2,495.
With that price you will saving $1,800.
Just call 833-411-7226 or text the word SCAN to 21000
For more information, visit advancedbodyscan.com/bodyscan.
