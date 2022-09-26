x
Catch life-threatening health issues in the early stages with Advanced Body Scan

Advanced Body Scan founder, Steve Marler, explains how one simple scan can find heart disease, lung cancer and other health problems before they become deadly.

HOUSTON — Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, claiming one life every 34 seconds. Many factors play into this disease, some of these risk factors cannot be controlled, like your age or family history. Advanced Body Scan can help you detect this silent killer before you become another statistic. 

Advanced Body Scan has a special offer for Great Day Houston Viewers. 

$199 Couples Heart and Lung Scan for the first 50 callers. 

Just call 833-411-7226 or text the word SCAN to 21000

For more information, visit advancedbodyscan.com/greatdayhouston

This content sponsored by Advanced Body Scan

Paid Advertisement

