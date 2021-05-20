Carry the Load National Relay

HOUSTON — Memorial Day is set aside to honor the men and women who died while serving in the military.
With so many events and "Memorial Day specials", the reason behind the holiday can get lost.
Carry The Load is hosting a national relay during the month of May. It's an active way to connect Americans to the sacrifices of our military, veterans, first responders and their families.
On Monday, May 24th, the relay will be en route through Houston, starting at 12:15 pm at the Houston National Cemetery. For more information on how you can participate, visit carrytheload.org