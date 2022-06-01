Carnegie Vanguard High School student designs award-winning gardening app

HOUSTON — Students from around the globe participated in the Swift Student Challenge ahead of Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference. The contest invited students to create an app that helps solve a problem in their community.
Jones Mays II, a senior at Carnegie Vanguard High School, was one of the winners of the Swift Student Challenge. His app, Ivy, helps gardeners identify and get rid of invasive plants.
Mays joined Great Day Houston to discuss the inspiration behind his app, his grandfather. The app, Ivy, will be available to download in Apple's app store beginning August 13th.