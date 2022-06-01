Carnegie Vanguard High School student designs award-winning gardening app

Jones Mays II, a senior at Carnegie Vanguard High School, recently won Apple's Swift Student Challenge

HOUSTON — Students from around the globe participated in the Swift Student Challenge ahead of Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference. The contest invited students to create an app that helps solve a problem in their community.

Jones Mays II, a senior at Carnegie Vanguard High School, was one of the winners of the Swift Student Challenge. His app, Ivy, helps gardeners identify and get rid of invasive plants.