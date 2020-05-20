HOUSTON — CarePartners continues to support caregivers and their volunteers through online and social media resources like their weekly activity calendar that includes, caregiver "Hot Topics", musical entertainment, games, crafts and engagement opportunities. The organization also provides an in-home activity kit for loved ones to enjoy while isolated at home. They also have a virtual tele-support group called Common Ground held on Tuesdays at 10 AM and Thursdays at 2 PM. Their staff and volunteers are calling caregivers to offer support and compassionate conversations.